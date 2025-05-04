Caitlin Clark's First Fever Basket in 7 Months Comes at Iowa in Fitting Fashion
At long last, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is back on the basketball court, hooping in a competitive game.
After missing the Fever's first WNBA preseason game on May 3 due to tightness in her leg, the 23-year-old global icon was back in the starting lineup during Indiana's preseason contest against the Brazilian National Team on Sunday, which is taking place at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
There's no doubt that Clark wanted to put on a show in front of her alma mater's adoring fan base. And it didn't take her long to get the crowd on their feet, as she drained a three-pointer (while falling over) less than one minute into the game.
The Fever's X account posted a video of Clark making the shot with the caption, "Caitlin Clark pulls up from three to open the scoring in her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena"
"You bet!"
It has been exactly 220 days since the last time Clark played in a competitive game, when the Indiana Fever lost to the Connecticut Sun in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Fans have been waiting patiently to see Clark shooting again, and now they have finally had their wish granted.
But given the worry that came from Clark not playing in the Fever's first WNBA preseason game due to a supposed leg issue, fans would probably be content if Clark plays relatively few minutes on Sunday just to ensure she remains healthy.
Because with Clark finally back on the floor, Fever fans can look forward to many more threes from her this season.