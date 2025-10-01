Caitlin Clark's Heartfelt Sentiment About Fever Season Ending Speaks Volumes

The Indiana Fever's miracle 2025 WNBA postseason run has come to a bitter end, as the team was defeated by the Las Vegas Aces in a winner-take-all Game 5 contest on September 30 by a score of 107-98.

While the Fever came up short, they showed the same grit and tenacity that they've displayed all season, which has gotten them to this point despite all the adversity they've faced. Even after star guard Kelsey Mitchell suffered a leg injury in the second half and was ruled out for the game's remainder, and Aliyah Boston fouled out in the fourth quarter, this team battled back in the final frame to tie the game and send it to overtime.

But Las Vegas ultimately had more firepower in that five-minute overtime period, pulling away from Indiana and heading to its third WNBA Finals in the past four seasons. As for the Fever, they will take some time to reflect on what has been a rollercoaster 2025 campaign and begin looking forward to this upcoming offseason, which will be pivotal for this team's future.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Shey Peddy (5) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the first quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Shares Heartfelt Stance on Fever 2025 Season

While this offseason is going to alter the landscape of the WNBA (because almost every veteran is going to be an unrestricted free agent as a result of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)), the Fever's top priority is going to be ensuring that superstar point guard Caitlin Clark is back healthy on the court by the time next season rolls around.

Clark was relegated to the bench throughout the 2025 playoffs. In fact, she hasn't played in a game since July 15, and only competed in 13 contests this season because of various soft tissue injuries.

It was surely hard for No. 22 to watch her team make this run without her, only because of how badly she would have wanted to play. But that didn't stop her from showing love to her team via social media after their September 30 defeat.

"So much to be proud of ❤️❤️ shoutout the fans for staying with us all year ❤️❤️🙏🏻 @IndianaFever," Clark wrote in an X post.

So much to be proud of ❤️❤️ shoutout the fans for staying with us all year❤️❤️🙏🏻 @IndianaFever — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) October 1, 2025

Fever fans deserve a lot of credit for continuing to support this squad in the wake of Clark's injury (along with every other injury Indiana has dealt with). Ultimately, this adversity is going to make Clark and the Fever's future success even sweeter once it inevitably arrives.

