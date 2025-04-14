Caitlin Clark's Rory McIlroy Masters Prediction Comes True
On April 13, Rory McIlroy won the iconic Masters golf tournament, which is the first time he has ever won the Masters and his 5th major championship victory.
It also meant that McIlroy produced the elusive career grand slam, which means winning all four of the major golf championships (the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship).
McIlroy was pitted against Justin Rose in a sudden death playoff round after they both finished the regular 18 holes with scores of -11. And as soon as McIlroy sank his winning put, the relief was clearly wiped away and powerful emotions came to the surface.
One person who was surely excited about this outcome is Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, as she made her rooting interest in McIlroy apparent during her April 12 interview with Kira K. Dixon for the Masters' Under The Umbrellas show.
"I think Rory's going to do it, which I think will be really cool," Clark said. "We were sitting at the 18th green yesterday, and you could just tell that everybody was cheering extra hard for him, and he had a really good day, so that was really fun to watch. I think it would be very memorable to be here for that."
She then added, "I think everybody wants it to happen, he really wants it, I think the way he bounced back on Thursday, how his round ended too, was cool to watch. So I think he wants to get it done, and I think he might."
Clark was spot on with that sentiment.