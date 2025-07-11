Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark's 'Sore' Admission Before Fever vs. Dream Game Raises Eyebrows

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is already feeling her return to the basketball court after a groin injury.
Grant Young
Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
There was always going to be an interest in how star guard Caitlin Clark's body felt after returning to the basketball court for the first time in five games, when the Indiana Fever played against the Golden State Valkyries on July 9.

Basketball players typically require some time to get into game shape, both in terms of their conditioning and for the wear and tear their bodies endure on the court, at the beginning of a season. And given the start-and-stop nature of Clark's second WNBA campaign (owed to a quad strain suffered earlier this year and then the more recent groin injury, both of which made her miss five games), it wouldn't be surprising to know that she isn't feeling perfect after Wednesday's game.

And Clark conveyed this when speaking with the media before the Fever's July 11 game against the Atlanta Dream.

"I mean, I feel good for the most part. I'm sore, but that's probably the given from here on out," Clark said when asked how she's feeling, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account. "Just because I haven't played much basketball, it has been very on and off, you're gonna be sore, that's just kind of how it's gonna be.

"I think I've done a great job over the course of a 48-hour period since our last game ended of just getting treatment, doing everything I can to put my body in a position to feel good tonight. And I feel pretty good, so I'm excited to get back out there," she added.

While Clark admitting that she's sore — and that she expects to continue to be sore throughout this season — is certainly alarming for some Fever fans, it isn't necessarily concerning. Just about every WNBA player is probably sore at this point.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Clark and the rest of Indiana's roster rebounds from a poor showing against the Valkyries when they play the 12-7 Dream on Friday.

