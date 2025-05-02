Caitlin Clark's Status for Fever Preseason Game Uncertain Due to Injury Announcement
The Indiana Fever are set to play in their first game since September 25, 2024 on Saturday, when they make their 2025 WNBA preseason debut against the Washington Mystics.
Of course, there is a ton of hype around how the Fever will fare this year. While the additional pieces they have brought to the team this past offseason are sure to make a difference, it's no secret that the team's success will hinge on superstar guard Caitlin Clark.
Clark is not only a generational talent, but she's the on-court conductor and maestro of the Fever's offense. And her ability to integrate all of these new pieces into Indiana's offense is going to be the difference maker for their ultimate season outcome.
However, Clark's status for the Fever's first preseason game is now clouded in uncertainty, as the Fever's social media team made an X post on May 2 that wrote, "Tomorrow's Game Status Report vs Washington:
"Caitlin Clark - Questionable (Left Leg)".
It hadn't been known that Clark was dealing with any type of injury, which makes this concerning upon first glance for fans.
However, the good news is that the injury designation is "questionable", which means there's still a chance she plays. What's more, this could be merely precautionary because these games still don't count (regardless of how bad fans want to see her).
Chloe Peterson of IndyStar made an X post regarding this announcement that wrote, "For what it’s worth, she seemed to practice normally today. She was wearing sweatpants, but did the half-court shot as normal too."
There's also the chance Indiana could hold Caitlin out on Saturday because they play another preseason game one day later at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which is her former stomping grounds with the Iowa Hawkeyes. And they may want her fresh and at her best for that contest.
An update is sure to come regarding Clark's status.