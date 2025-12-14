Caitlin Clark’s Team USA Chemistry Has Fever Fans Eyeing Free Agency Fit

Indiana Fever fans have gotten to see both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston competing on the court this weekend, as both young superstars are participating at the Team USA women's basketball senior team training camp in Durham, North Carolina this weekend.

While fans are glad about getting to see Boston hooping, the real intrigue comes with Clark, given that she hasn't competed since July 15 because of a groin and then an ankle injury. Clark only played in 13 WNBA regular season games and had to sit out the Fever's entire postseason push.

But now Clark is 100% healthy and is looking like the No. 22 that dominated at the University of Iowa for four college seasons and then transitioned seamlessly into the WNBA during her 2024 campaign with Indiana.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Clark's return to competing isn't the only major storyline during this WNBA offseason. There is also the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations between the league office and the players' association. The biggest reason why these negotiations are crucial is that it will set the new standard for increased salaries that players can receive for the foreseeable future.

When a new CBA is ratified, one of the first orders of business will be free agency, as almost every WNBA veteran is a free agent this offseason. This means that the Fever will have plenty of options when the free agency period arrives.

Longtime Las Vegas Aces star guard Jackie Young is among those who will enter free agency this offseason. On December 13, a video of Young, Clark, and Boston cooking on the court together at the Team USA training camp caught attention.

@nosyone4 posted the video with the caption, "every angle gets better omg aliyah dho to caitlin who finds jackie in the paint for two but she can’t get the finish. no problem bc jackie skies over multiple defenders for the rebound??? then she kicks it out to caitlin for threeee INJECT ITTTTTTT".

every angle gets better omg aliyah dho to caitlin who finds jackie in the paint for two but she can’t get the finish. no problem bc jackie skies over multiple defenders for the rebound??? then she kicks it out to caitlin for threeee INJECT ITTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/jIkNMCVLBN — correlation (@nosyone4) December 13, 2025

This video has fans asserting Young would be a great fit with the Fever.

"Noticed Indiana Fever management in the background," wrote @brc2100.

"I love kelsey mitchell but if she goes to a new league can

the fever get jackie young on the team ? is she

free agent?" added @my_basketb95166.

@MarisolTam19962 commented on that reply, writing, "lol. As I was watching this clip the same thought came to my mind. Nice chemistry between them."

"If you can hear me Fever Management… Fever management if you can hear me! Offer Jackie whatever she wants!," added @NerdyVariety.

If you can hear me Fever Management… Fever management if you can hear me! Offer Jackie whatever she wants! — Sportsjunkie (@NerdyVariety) December 14, 2025

"Love how Jackie fought the rebound against these 4 men. Lol. She's really tough you can imagine. Caitlin 3s made it complete. They're so good together," @theSkinner0101 said.

@kaisersolos added, "What do the aces want for Jackie young, give it to them 😭".

"Jackie Young would be the perfect guard to play with Clark and the Fever plus she’s from Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell is a terrific player but as an overall player young fits much better with Clark especially when CC plays off the ball," added @JShampansky.

Jackie Young would be the perfect guard to play with Clark and the Fever plus she’s from Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell is a terrific player but as an overall player young fits much better with Clark especially when CC plays off the ball — Joe (@JShampansky) December 13, 2025

"I need Jackie in a fever jersey like a need air to breathe 😩," said @sweetreliefcc.

"I need CC, AB and Jackie in rebel red jersey 😭," wrote @luihrms.

I need CC, AB and Jackie in rebel red jersey 😭 https://t.co/QHbhnS3lWF — lui (@luihrms) December 13, 2025

It's hard to imagine Indiana would sign both Young and longtime Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell. But bringing one of these two back would make a lot of sense.

