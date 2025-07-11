Caitlin Clark Sends 'Miracle' Message with Crop-Top Outfit Before Fever vs Dream Game

The Indiana Fever are looking to get the sour taste of defeat out of their mouths on July 11, when they face a tough Atlanta Dream team at home. This comes after they were dominated by the Golden State Valkyries by a score of 80-61 on July 9, in what was Caitlin Clark's first game back after missing the past five contests due to injury.

As the score would suggest, Indiana did not look good in that game. This was surprising to many, given that most believed the Fever would go right back to being an offensive juggernaut once No. 22 was running the offense again.

Alas, that was not the case. And with the Fever now having a sub-.500 record (9-10) on the season, there's a clear sense of urgency among Indiana's fan base.

The Fever don't need a miracle in order to right the ship this season. Not yet, at least. But that didn't keep Clark from sporting a shirt that read "Miracle" on it when entering Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on Friday.

X user @nosyone4 posted a screenshot of Clark's entrance and outfit (which was a crop-top navy blue shirt with white trim to go along with camouflage colored pants, black shoes, and a white purse) with a caption that read, "yes caitlin a miracle omg".

yes caitlin a miracle omg pic.twitter.com/kIuFrLvCjt — correlation (@nosyone4) July 11, 2025

Despite what Wednesday's game might suggest, Clark consistently being on the court is only going to produce a positive outcome for the Fever, who seem a short way away from producing a winning run that will hopefully propel them to the WNBA playoffs.

