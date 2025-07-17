Caitlin Clark Shares 'Incredibly Sad' Announcement About Missing WNBA All-Star Game

As soon as Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark suffered a groin injury during her team's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, her status for this upcoming WNBA All-Star Weekend (which is taking place at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena) was thrown up in the air.

And Clark made an announcement about her decision on July 17, which was conveyed through the Fever's X account.

"I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together. I know this will be the best All-Star yet," her announcement read.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-point contest of the All Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win.

"Can't wait to see you all out there!" Clark's announcement concluded.

a message from Caitlin Clark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRGZEpqF5R — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 17, 2025

Ultimately, most fans would surely agree that it makes the most sense for Clark to not compete in the All-Star Game or the three-point contest (both of which she was slated to participate in) if she isn't feeling 100%, given it's more important that she's healthy for the Fever's run toward the playoffs.

Regardless, this is surely an extremely tough announcement for Clark to make, as she was going to be the main attraction of this All-Star Weekend.

