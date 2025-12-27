Caitlin Clark Shares Young Fan’s Wholesome Christmas Fever Jersey Surprise

Many Indiana Fever fans surely had their Christmas wishes granted when they opened up a present and received a Caitlin Clark jersey.

In April 2025, Fanatics revealed that Clark had the second-highest-selling jersey among all basketball players, including those from both the WNBA and NBA, from September 1 to November 3 of the previous year. The only person who sold more jerseys was Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. While this is a relatively small sample size, one would assume that this remains accurate at other points in the year, as well.

Clark didn't have the 2025 WNBA season she was hoping for, given that she only played in 13 Fever games and had to miss the entire postseason due to injuries. But that didn't diminish Clark's star power and popularity, as fans are now more eager than ever to witness No. 22 get back to hooping as soon as possible.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks to the bench before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Shares Viral Christmas Video From Fever Fan

Clark's limited 2025 action certainly didn't keep fans from being excited about getting a Clark jersey during this holiday season. And while every Clark jersey present opening that's posted on social media is wholesome, the reaction that young fans have is the most heartwarming.

One example of this was a post from TikTok user @hairbyfoxy that showed a young girl opening a present that was a blue Clark Fever jersey.

"It's Caitlin Clark's jersey!" the girl screamed before squealing and doing a happy dance. Then she asked her dad whether he got her the gift, and her dad said that he didn't.

"So when we were shopping, did you remember I wanted this and we couldn't get it?" The girl asked.

"Santa must have been watching. Or the elf man followed us," the dad responded.

This made the girl laugh and say, "I think you got it for me".

🎁 | Caitlin Clark shared a TikTok by HairByFozy of a little girl opening her Christmas gift — a Caitlin Clark 22 jersey pic.twitter.com/RPyZtYSBi3 — cc ᯓ★ (@clarkmode_) December 26, 2025

It sounds like the girl's growing uncertainty that Santa is real (sorry for the spoiler) didn't impact how excited she was to be gifted Clark's jersey. And Clark reposted and responded to this video of her own TikTok account, writing, "Let’s gooooooo".

"Thank you!! You made her day 😭😭😭😭," the original posted then responded to Clark's comment.

It was cool of Clark to respond to this post, as that surely made the fan getting her jersey that much sweeter. And this was surely just one of many similar reactions across the world.

