Caitlin Clark Shootaround Footage Has Fever Fans Saying the Same Thing

A hot topic buzzing around the WNBA is the possible return of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. And after being seen participating in her third shootaround with the rest of the team, fans are hyped up and all saying the same thing.

Clark's return timeline has been up in the air after being sidelined with a groin injury more than six weeks ago. She sustained an additional bone bruise to her ankle during a workout, which was said to have pushed back Clark's return progress some, to the dismay of many eager fans itching to see the star suit back up and hit the court.

Statement from Fever spokesperson regarding Caitlin Clark’s status after suffering a bone bruise in her left ankle: pic.twitter.com/BfJdLCBZAy — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 20, 2025

But even without their floor general, the Fever have stayed in playoff contention, with only a few games left to lock in a spot.

Currently, according to ESPN's WNBA Basketball Power Index 2025, Indiana has a 95.3% chance to clinch a playoff spot, but their remaining schedule is far from simple. They’ll face the Sparks and the Valkyries — two teams the Fever have yet to beat — the Mercury, a dangerous opponent, but one Indiana has been able to notch a win against, the Sky, who may be their most favorable matchup, but should never be counted out, the Mystics, with whom they’ve split results this season, and finally the Lynx, the league’s most dominant team.

Having Clark back at the helm would be a major boost for the Fever’s playoff seeding. Ideally, they want to avoid the No. 8 spot, which would pit them against the WNBA’s top team in the opening round.

The Internet Erupts as Fans React to Caitlin Clark's Possible Return

Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles during pregame warmups against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So when Clark appeared in practice gear taking part at Friday’s shootaround before the Sparks game on Friday, fans flooded the internet with messages of anticipation for what looked like her imminent return.

One fan took to X after seeing footage of Clark taking shots with the rest of her team saying, “Strong finish to the season loading 🚨🚨🔥🔥🔥,” hoping that her debut back could boost Indiana’s seeding.

Strong finish to the season loading !!! 🚨🚨🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/6bprsjZf4p — Michael (@mikeaalen112735) August 29, 2025

Others anticipating her back posted messages such as “...we’re so close 🥶 🥶” and “smiling so wide. SOON” at the idea of seeing their favorite playmaker hit the hardwood before the season ends.

Clark draws an energy like never before seen in the WNBA with her Tom Brady-style cross-court passes, deep logo bombs and risks few preceding her have been willing to take. Unfortunately, her battle with a string of traveling injuries has left her sidelined for the majority of the season, leaving many to believe she may not return at all.

So it’s no surprise that simply seeing her moving in pregame warmups ignited hope to a loyal fan base eagerly awaiting her return, which hopefully, is sooner rather than later.

Recommended Reading: