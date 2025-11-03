Caitlin Clark Shows Support for New Indiana Fever Coach

The Indiana Fever experienced a ton of turnover when it came to their coaching staff between the 2024 and 2025 WNBA seasons. The most notable of these changes was deciding to part ways with Christie Sides (who had been the Fever's head coach for the 2023 and 2024 seasons) and bringing Stephanie White back to the franchise to be the Fever's head coach.

White has been coaching the Connecticut Sun before coming back to the Fever. She played in Indiana from 2000 to 2004 during her WNBA career, worked there as an assistant coach from 2011 to 2014, and then became the Fever's head coach in 2015 and 2016.

When White came back to her former franchise, she brought along several assistant coaches who had been with her in Connecticut, including player development coach Keith Porter and Briann January, who also played with the Fever during her WNBA career.

Indiana went on to have an extremely successful 2025 season under White, as she took them all the way to a winner-take-all Game 5 in the WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces before coming up agonizingly short. And because of this success, Whites' job couldn't be more secure heading into 2026.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever Announce New Assistant Coach, Caitlin Clark Shows Support

But that doesn't mean White can't improve her coaching staff for next season. And that's exactly what she has done, as the Fever announced on November 3 that they have hired Rob Dosier to the staff as a player development coach, who will be working alongside Keith Porter.

We have added Rob Dosier to our staff as a player development coach 💪



Rob will work alongside fellow player development coach Keith Porter. pic.twitter.com/RQODaYOrYj — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 3, 2025

Dosier was an assistant coach with the Indiana Mad Ants, who is the G-League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. Before that, Dosier spent two seasons coaching with the Washington Wizards' NBA franchise and also their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

All indications are that this is a solid hire for the Fever, especially because Keith Porter is still on the mend from a torn Achilles and therefore won't be able to be as active as he'd like when coaching.

Fever star guard Caitlin Clark showed her support for this Dosier hiring by reposting the Fever's Instagram post about it to her story on Monday.

Lexie Hull did the same thing on her own Instagram story and added the caption, "🥳🥳🥳".

It will be interesting to see how Dosier can help develop the Fever's roster while hopefully keeping them injury-free heading into next season.

