Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Arrive to Fever-Sky in Chic Outfits Despite Injury
The Indiana Fever are less than two hours away from playing the Chicago Sky for the second time in the 2025 WNBA regular season. The first contest came on May 17 and resulted in a 93-58 rout in favor of the Fever.
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark tallied a triple-double in that game, scoring 20 points while adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists. However, she won't be able to make any impact on Saturday, as she's still on the mend from suffering a left quad injury. The good news is that this game could be the last one Clark is missing before she's fit to return.
Indiana was without standout guard Sophie Cunningham in that first Sky game, as she had suffered an ankle injury during their final preseason contest. Cunningham has since made her return but then re-aggravated that injury, thus forcing her out for this June 7 game.
However, being injured didn't keep Clark and Cunningham from showing up to Saturday's game in style.
Clark showed up wearing a brown-colored two-piece outfit with a matching purse. Yahoo Sports posted a video of Clark's entrance with the caption, "Caitlin Clark arrives at the United Center for Sky-Fever 😤".
As for Cunningham, she wore a black jacket over her shoulders, a semi-transparent shirt, black pants, and black high heels. Yahoo Sports' caption for Cunningham's video was, "Sophie Cunningham on her way to Fever vs. Sky at the United Center 🙌".
It will be interesting to see how the Fever fare without two of their top guards on the court against the Sky.