Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Color Coordinate Outfits Before Fever-Sun Game

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham matched with eye-catching pregame outfits before they played the Connecticut Sun.
Grant Young|
Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever are surely hungry for revenge as they enter their June 17 showdown with the Connecticut Sun. This is because the Fever now have a full complement of players, which was not the case when the 2-8 Sun defeated them by a score of 85-83 back on May 30.

Star guard Caitlin Clark was sidelined for that game because she was still on the mend from suffering a left quad strain on May 24. And while Sophie Cunningham was back from an ankle injury that had kept her out of the Fever's first few contests of the season, she re-aggravated that injury while trying to set a screen during the May 30 Sun showdown.

But now, Clark and Cunningham are fully healthy heading into this rematch. And it seems that these two standouts have the same mindset — at least when it comes to their pregame outfits, as both Clark and Cunningham wore a lot of white while heading into Tuesday's game.

Yahoo Sports posted a video of Clark entering Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena wearing a brown leather jacket with a white shirt under it, white jeans, white boots, and a white and silver purse. The post was captioned, "Caitlin Clark pregame fit check 📸".

Cunningham went all-white with her outfit, which included a sweater, shorts, and a shirt. Yahoo Sports' video of her entrance was captioned, "Sophie Cunningham rocking the all-white outfit ahead of Fever-Sun 🤩".

Perhaps this color coordination between Clark and Cunningham will make for a coordinated connection on the basketball court against Connecticut.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

