Caitlin Clark Speaks for Fever Fans with 3-Word Kelsey Mitchell All-WNBA Praise

Imagine Indiana Fever fans being told at the beginning of the 2025 season that their team would make it within one game of advancing to the WNBA Finals, despite superstar Caitlin Clark only playing in 13 regular season games and not seeing one single minute in the postseason due to injury.

But that's exactly what ended up happening; not that Fever fans need to be reminded about it.

However, if one were told that this seemingly impossible scenario did play out, fans would surely guess that Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston were the main players who compensated for Indiana not having Clark. And, again, that's exactly what ended up happening.

Mitchell produced the best offensive season of her WNBA career in 2025, as her 20.2 points per game marked the first time she had surpassed the 20 points per game mark in her eight seasons with the Fever. She also shot 45.6% from the floor, which is the second-best efficiency she has tallied, and also shot 39.4% from three-point range.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrates after making a play against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game five of the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston also produced a career-high in points per game, with 15, while her 3.7 assists set a new career-best and helped Indiana make up for Clark's playmaking and ball facilitation not being available.

Both Mitchell and Boston were honored for their extraordinary seasons, as it was announced on October 10 that Mitchell was named to the All-WNBA First Team while Boston received All-WNBA Second Team recognition.

never a doubt 👏



congratulations to Kelsey Mitchell on being named All-WNBA First Team 🤩



read more: https://t.co/0LH0Eiw6mp pic.twitter.com/xFSXKs1RuZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 10, 2025

Caitlin Clark, Fever Teammates Congratulate Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston

In the wake of this announcement, the Fever's social media team released two videos, each of which showed members of Indiana's roster giving Mitchell and Boston their respective flowers.

When it came time for Caitlin Clark to send Mitchell a message, she said, "Kelsey, congratulations. First Team All-WNBA. Truly nobody more deserving. It was incredible getting to watch from the front row, literally every single night. What you did for our team was just incredible. So couldn't be happier for you, couldn't be more lucky to be your teammate, and I hope it's that way for many more years to come.

"Proud of you," Clark concluded.

📹: Caitlin congratulating Kelsey Mitchell on her First Team All-WNBA selection via @.IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/2ALIlG4Ree — offszn caitlin clark source (@CLRKSOURCE) October 10, 2025

For Aliyah Boston, Clark said, "AB, congratulations! Second Team All-WNBA, you deserve this. I think coach said it best when she said you're the rock of this team. It's so true. You show up every single day, and you're the same person. You're consistent, your work ethic is incredible. So it has been incredible to be a part of for two years, and I can't wait for many more years to come. So proud of you!"

"This is only year three, this is only the beginning of just great things that are to come in your career." 🌟



congratulatory messages from the squad to Aliyah Boston on being named to All-WNBA Second Team 🥳 pic.twitter.com/5BrKrUShAh — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 10, 2025

It's cool to hear Clark giving her two fellow All-Star teammates their flowers. And one would imagine she'll join them in the All-WNBA ranks in 2026.

Recommended Reading: