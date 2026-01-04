Caitlin Clark Supports Aliyah Boston's Unrivaled 'Ghost' Post With 1 Word

There was some hope among Indiana Fever fans that superstar guard Caitlin Clark would compete in Unrivaled this winter, which tips off on January 5.

This was because Clark was forced to miss the final three or so months of the 2025 WNBA season because of a groin and then an ankle injury, finalizing an injury-plagued campaign where she only played in 13 games. Since the thought was that Clark would want to get back on the basketball court as soon as she was fully healthy, some thought No. 22 would take her talents to South Beach, Miami, to participate in the 3x3 league's second season.

But Clark quickly made it clear after the season that she didn't intend to play in Unrivaled. This was a tough blow for the league, as almost all of the top stars in women's basketball (including A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, and Sabrina Ionescu) aren't playing in Unrivaled this winter.

Fever fans have got to be happy about the players they do have competing, though. This includes Aliyah Boston, who is playing for Phantom BC, Kelsey Mitchell, who is playing for Hive BC, Aari McDonald, who is playing for Breeze BC, and Lexie Hull, who is playing for Rose BC (the same team where she won the Unrivaled championship last year.

Mar 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Vinyl BC forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives to the basket past Rose BC forward Azura Stevens (23) during the first quarter of the Unrivaled Championship game at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston's Unrivaled Media Day Post Gets Caitlin Clark's Support

Unlike Hull, Aliyah Boston (who also played in Unrivaled last year) is repping a new team this time around. She was on Vinyl BC but was drafted by Phantom BC this time around.

And Boston commemorated the start of the Unrivaled season with an Instagram post showing several photos from her media day, which was captioned, "Ghost gangggg💚".

This is a reference to Phantom BC's team nickname, which is "Ghost Gang". And Caitlin Clark appears to be all for this, as she commented on Boston's post, writing, "Yasssss".

Perhaps Clark will head to Miami to watch Boston and her other Fever teammates play in Unrivaled this winter. What's for sure is that it will be fascinating to see how well the league does this year, as there doesn't seem to be the same hype around Unrivaled this season compared to this point last year.

But the bottom line is that most of the world's best women's basketball players are about to be competing again, which is great news for the sport's fan base. Although it would be even better if Clark were competing.

Recommended Reading: