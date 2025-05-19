Caitlin Clark Takes Clear Stance on Alleged Hateful Fan Comments at Fever vs Sky Game
On May 18, the WNBA released a statement on social media about the May 17 game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.
"The following is a statement from the WNBA regarding yesterday's game in Indianapolis: The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or society. We are aware of the allegations are are looking in to the matter," the statement wrote.
This statement was shared by Front Office Sports reporter Annie Costabile, who replied to her own X post and added, "Sources with knowledge of the situation say this statement is in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese by fan(s) in the crowd."
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark spoke with the media on May 19 and addressed these allegations.
"Yeah, there’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society," Clark said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "We want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience. So I appreciate the league doing that, I appreciate the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since really day one in what they're doing.
"Hopefully the investigation, we'll leave that up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so," she added.
When asked if she had heard any hateful comments during the game, Clark said, "It's super loud in here. Although I didn’t hear anything, I think that's why they're doing that investigation, they're looking into it. That doesn’t mean nothing happened, so you just trust the league’s investigation, and I’m sure they’ll do the right thing," per James Boyd of The Athletic.
Props to Clark for being willing to address what could be an uncomfortable topic to broach, especially when she'd surely rather keep the conversation centered around basketball.