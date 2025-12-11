Caitlin Clark Teases On-Court Return in Personal Message to Aliyah Boston

The Indiana Fever's roster is likely to undergo significant changes between the team they finished the 2025 WNBA season with and the one they will bring into the 2026 campaign.

This is owed to several factors. One is the expansion drafts for the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire, which will be scheduled as soon as a new CBA is ratified. The expectation is that each of the 13 current WNBA teams will have the opportunity to protect five players from their current roster, while the rest will be available for Toronto and Portland to select. So the Fever will surely lose some players in that regard.

And another factor is the WNBA's upcoming free agency. Since almost every veteran in the league is set to become a free agent (after the CBA is ratified), the league's landscape is sure to shift drastically as players around the league change teams.

The good news for the Indiana Fever is that Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston aren't going anywhere. They're guaranteed to be protected for the expansion drafts and are still on their rookie contracts, keeping them under team control through at least the 2026 season for Boston (when she'll become a restricted free agent and therefore likely to return for 2027) and the 2027 season for Clark, in which case she'll become a restricted free agent.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps her hands in excitement with Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) on Sunday, July 13, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's Aliyah Boston Birthday Post Includes Return Tease

The close relationship that Clark and Boston have built both on and off the court has been one of the best stories for Fever fans to follow since Clark was drafted to the team in 2024. This is why it was no surprise to see Clark showing love to Boston on her birthday on December 11.

Clark made a post to her Instagram story that read, "Happy Bday!!!!! love you 🩷 @aliyah.boston".

At the bottom half of her post, there was a photo of them two embracing on the sidelines with the caption, "excited to be back out there w ya 💕".

This promoted Boston to report Clark's story to her own Instagram and write, My sister🩷 love you so much !! See you soon 🥰 missed you".

I love them 😍 nobody can ever make me hate them 🥹 pic.twitter.com/y3rlGyWaq6 — Krysta 🦜 (@birdology_) December 11, 2025

Clark teasing her return to the court is a reference to her and Boston taking part in a USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp in Durham, North Carolina, from December 12 to 14.

Fans are hoping that aspects of this training camp will be caught on camera so that they can get content of Clark and Boston competing together for the first time since July.

Recommended Reading: