Candace Parker Notes Why She'd Sit At Caitlin Clark's Theoretical Thanksgiving Table

Indiana Fever fans have a lot to be thankful for right now. After nearly a full decade of consistently being one of the WNBA's worst teams, Indiana advanced all the way to the WNBA Semifinals in 2025 before losing to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in a winner-take-all Game 5.

Perhaps even more impressive than that 2025 season's finish was how the Fever made it that far without Caitlin Clark on the court, as she was sidelined because of a groin injury. Given that Clark (along with multiple other important Fever players) wasn't able to make an impact down the stretch, many felt like the Fever wouldn't make the playoffs, let alone come within one game of being in the WNBA Finals.

Regardless, fans can turn their attention toward the future, where Clark, Aliyah Boston remain under contract. This should guarantee the Fever will be a top free agency destination this winter and will make them a formidable force in 2026 (given that a new CBA is ratified before then).

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to guard Lexie Hull (left) and forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is why Fever fans surely felt good when sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner on November 27.

Candace Parker Shares Hilarious Thanksgiving Table Stance

Aliyah Boston does a podcast with WNBA legend Candace Parker that's called Post Moves. On their November 26 episode, the duo's producer put together a theoretical list of six Thanksgiving tables, each of which had four current or former WNBA players. Boston and Parker were then asked to choose which of the tables they'd want to sit with at Thanksgiving.

Wait these Thanksgiving tables are all so good 🤣 who y'all sitting with?? pic.twitter.com/xQ0TQuZjHc — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) November 27, 2025

When it was Parker's turn to choose, she selected the table that included women's basketball legends Cheryl Miller and Sue Bird, UConn Huskies star guard Azzi Fudd, and Caitlin Clark.

When asked why she came to this decision, Parker said, "I'm into history, and philosophical conversations, and conversations about aliens, and all that stuff. So I'm going to go with table No. 3."

She then added, "I feel like those discussions... Sue definitely talks about aliens. Cheryl Miller, 100% philosophical. Azzi, you know, she's [a] mature, college student."

It seemed that Parker was about to talk about Clark before Boston interjected and said she'd be sitting at table No. 2, which included Diana Taurasi, Sydney Colson, A'ja Wilson, and Cameron Brink.

Candace & Aliyah pick which hoopers they’d wanna sit by for Thanksgiving dinner 🥘 https://t.co/eFB48cSrPn pic.twitter.com/pSqEoUxAVx — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) November 27, 2025

Tables No. 2 and 3 were popular picks among the fans who replied in the comments section, although many chose No. 3 because they just wanted to share a meal with Clark.

