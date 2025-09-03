Candace Parker's Indiana Fever Answer to WNBA Head Coach Query Turns Heads

Indiana Fever fans were hoping for a better 2025 WNBA season than they've gotten to this point. This team was expected to be true contenders (favorites, even) to win the 2025 WNBA championship after Caitlin Clark's breakout rookie campaign, not to mention after all the moves the front office made to improve their roster heading into this year.

Plus, the Fever hired former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White to be their new head coach. This was a decision that earned universal praise from the women's basketball community.

However, the Fever have a 21-20 record with three games remaining in the 2025 WNBA regular season. While much of this is owed to an absurd amount of injuries (specifically to Clark, who has played in 13 games this year) and other adversity the Fever have dealt with.

While some have praised Stephanie White's job coaching Indiana this season (given all the aforementioned adversity they've endured), others have been critical of her performance and believe that excuses don't cut it, regardless of how valid they might be.

Candace Parker Cites Indiana Fever Amid Potential WNBA Coach Question

While it's hard to imagine that the Fever would move on from White after just one season running the team, comments that WNBA legend Candace Parker made during a September 3 episode of her Post Moves podcast alongside Fever center Aliyah Boston are still turning heads.

Parker and Boston were answering fan questions when Parker was asked if she'd ever want to be a head coach in the WNBA, and if so, which team she'd like to coach.

"I never say never, but never," Parker said with a laugh. "I think the first coaching I'll do is probably my kids.

"But if there were a WNBA team to coach, I would probably have to say it's between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces," she added to Boston. "Because I feel like those two teams can play the most amazing styles. I would have you bring the ball up, I would have you pitch it to, a post-up for Caitlin Clark. I would run a flare for Natasha Howard, and Kelsey Mitchell coming off that dribble handoff.

"There are so many sets that I would run. So just know that you would get the ball a lot," Parker added, which Boston clearly approved of.

Despite Parker saying that she'd "never" consider coaching in the WNBA, it does seem like she has put a lot of thought into how she'd handle running the Fever's offense.

