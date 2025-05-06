Cheryl Reeve Boasts About Fever Castoff During Lynx Training Camp
One of the biggest stories throughout the WNBA's offseason was the acquisitions that the Indiana Fever made in free agency and through trade, such as bringing names like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner, and Sydney Colson on board.
A downside to all of these acquisitions is that they forced players from the 2024 team to lose their roster spots. And one player who lost her role with Indiana was guard Grace Berger, who was waived by the Fever's front office on February 2, 2025.
However, it didn't take Berger long to find a new WNBA home, as she was awarded on waivers to the Minnesota Lynx just five days later.
Berger is now in training camp with Minnesota. And when speaking with media on May 3, Lynx head coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve had a lot of praise for the former Fever player.
"The game is easy for Grace. She has a great understanding," Reeve said, per an X post from Vanshay Murdock. "Her ability to get to her spots, I think, is uncanny... She has got good size to her, good understanding. She has actually expanded her game, as well. She knew that coming into the league, you can't just be a middie... She has also carved out value, being able to play more than one position."
"I think she is trying to make a team. I think that's what her focus is," Reeve continued of Berger. After discussing a tough made basket Berger had during practice, she added, "If you asked each [member] of the team, who would you want if Phee didn’t get a shot, their confidence in Grace is pretty high.”
Fever fans would surely love to see Berger get an opportunity in Minnesota.