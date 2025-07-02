Cheryl Reeve Reveals How Caitlin Clark-Less Fever Lineup is 'Elite'

When the Indiana Fever made several moves this past WNBA offseason to bolster their roster (such as re-signing Kelsey Mitchell, trading for Sophie Cunningham, and bringing Natasha Howard on board), fans were fascinated to see how these players would mesh with the current core Indiana has of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull.

Specifically, there was a lot of intrigue about how Clark would help command the Fever's offensive attack, given that she's the team's point guard.

However, Clark has missed about half of the Fever's season to this point due to injury. But that didn't keep the team from excelling without her during the July 1 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game, where they beat the Minnesota Lynx 74-59.

The Fever had six players score in double-digits. And after the game, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve gave Indiana's Caitlin Clark-less lineup praise when asked about how guards Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and Kelsey Mitchell are "different" to play from the Fever's 2024 team, in terms of their quickness.

"I have to try to have some recollection about last year. But no question the physical talents of Aari, and Colson, and Mitchell. I mean, they're elite in their speed," Reeve responded, per Scott Agness' YouTube video.

"But I didn't think that was our biggest problem today. They scored 68 points. That's another time that we've given up 68 points, and we lost," she added.

Reeve's 68 points reference is an apparent nod to her belief that the Lynx did not do enough offensively to win the contest, which could also be spun as a credit to the Fever's defense in a sense.

Regardless, the Fever deserve a ton of flowers for how they performed without No. 22 on the court on Tuesday.

