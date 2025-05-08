DeWanna Bonner Finds Joy In Ending Caitlin Clark Chase as Fever Teammate
After waiting for what felt like forever, Indiana Fever fans finally got to see their new offseason roster additions playing for their team in 2025.
While these Fever players (specifically big names like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham) all suited up for the Saturday, May 3, preseason game against the Washington Mystics, they didn't get a true in-game feel for what this season will be like until May 4.
This is because star guard Caitlin Clark, who orchestrates the Fever's offense, sat out on Saturday to rest her left leg and didn't make her 2025 WNBA preseason debut until Sunday.
And the Fever's increase in offensive efficiency and pace on Sunday shows just how much of an immediate difference having Clark makes.
Clark, Bonner, and head coach Steph White spoke with the media on May 8. And at one point, Bonner made a great remark about getting to play with Clark.
"Obviously, Caitlin, C, she’s a dynamic player, and she just makes everyone around her better," Bonner said, per an X post from @clrkszn. "So obviously being on this side of the ball with her is a lot more fun than guarding her, that's for sure. But she just kind of puts everybody in position, we kind of play off her energy and how smart she is around the ball, and just putting people in different positions to be successful."
Bonner later added of Clark, "She wants to win. That has been really fun. And getting to run around with her is definitely better than chasing her around."
This is a reference to Bonner having to defend Clark during much of the Fever's 2024 WNBA Playoffs series against the Connecticut Sun, the franchise that both Bonner and Stephanie White were at last season.
It seems that all parties are happy about now being with the Fever.