DeWanna Bonner Reveals Reason for Wanting Indiana Fever Exit

On June 25, Chloe Peterson of IndyStar broke news that the Indiana Fever were waiving veteran guard DeWanna Bonner. This comes after a report from Annie Costabile on June 24 that Bonner (who signed with the team as a free agent this past offseason but hasn't played in a game since June 10 because of "personal reasons") had requested an exit from the Fever franchise.

In her article, Costabile noted that, "Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was 'off' from the beginning. Bonner—who was signed to be an anchor with championship experience for the team’s young core—was expected to be a starter. The Fever declined to comment."

Now that Bonner's waiving has been finalized, the two-time WNBA champion released a statement explaining what went in to her requesting an exit from Indiana.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise. Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career," Bonner wrote, per an X post from Chloe Peterson.

"I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players," her statement continued.

DeWanna Bonner, via the Fever release, on her departure from Indianapolis: pic.twitter.com/C9TEEmKgCf — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 25, 2025

While Bonner didn't detail the reason why she felt like the fit didn't work out, perhaps her ultimately coming off the bench and not being able to make an impact as a scorer factored into her ultimate decision.

The silver lining for Fever fans is that they re-signed guard Aari McDonald in the wake of losing Bonner.

