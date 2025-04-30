DeWanna Bonner Sends Clear Message About Indiana Fever Fan Support
Fan anticipation for the start of the 2025 Indiana Fever season is through the roof and we are mere days away from seeing the revamped squad take the court. And so far the support for the newest members of the squad has been overwhelming—in the best way. WNBA veteran DeWanna Bonner put it simply, “The support here has been phenomenal.”
One would think that after 15 years in the league, Bonner would have seen it all. But when asked how her transition to the Fever compares to past teams Bonner answered, “Yeah, it’s totally different— totally different atmosphere.”
“Everywhere I go, I can’t even go to the grocery store,” she continued, testifying to just how passionate and welcoming the Fever fanbase has been since her arrival.
Bonner, a two-time champion and six-time All-Star, is no stranger to fan support, but the love she’s received in Indiana has felt uniquely special. “I’m excited to get a little of the taste on Saturday,” she said, referencing her first time stepping on the court as a member of the team.
Of course, Bonner is no stranger to Indiana’s passionate fanbase, only until now, she’s experienced it from the other side. “Playing here as an opponent, it’s hard. They get loud, they get crazy,” Bonner said. “I’m excited to be a part of it, and them cheering for me for once, instead of against me.”
The kick-off to game day has fans bursting at the seams to get a their first look at the team's new lineup. With energy building on and off the court, Saturday’s preseason debut can’t come soon enough. And DeWanna Bonner is clearly anticipating it as much as anyone.