ESPN's 2 Caitlin Clark Offseason Questions Say It All for Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA season deserves a ton of praise, considering the amount of adversity they had to endure. Of course, the most notable aspect of this adversity regarded 23-year-old point guard Caitlin Clark, who was limited to 13 regular season games because of multiple soft-tissue injuries in her lower body.

Clark missed a preseason game because of quad tightness but was ready for the regular season. She then missed three weeks because of a quad strain just four games into the season, which kept her out until the middle of June. From there, she played five games, then missed another 15 days from June 24 to July 9 because of a left groin strain.

Clark then returned to play against the Golden State Valkyries on July 9, started the Fever's next three contests, and injured her right groin in the final minute of the team's July 15 win against the Connecticut Sun. This marked the last time she played in the 2025 season.

The Fever were able to advance to the WNBA Semifinals (and nearly beat the Las Vegas Aces while there, who went on to become WNBA champions) without Clark, which was an extraordinary feat. But it's hard to imagine that Indiana could replicate this sort of success without their star player in the future.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou alluded to the uncertainty swirling about Caitlin Clark's status this offseason when she answered that the Fever's "biggest offseason question" was in an October 13 article.

"What do this offseason and ultimately Year 3 hold for Clark? Her sophomore season never fully took off due to injuries, and the Fever insisted they have been operating with her long-term health and well-being top of mind. Can Clark leave her injury issues behind, and how quickly can she return to her dominant form in 2026?" Philippou wrote.

She then added, "Once she's finally able to return to the floor, it wouldn't be surprising to see a version of Clark hungrier than ever before. The Fever's championship hopes fell short this year, but how much can they level up as they aim to win it all in 2026?"

Essentially, Philippou's two Clark-related questions (and the third Fever-specific question) convey what all Fever fans know to be true: This team's chances of winning a WNBA championship in 2026 depend on Caitlin Clark being not only healthy but back to her normal superstar self.

