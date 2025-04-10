ESPN's Rebecca Lobo Assesses Fever's 2025 WNBA Championship Hopes
The Indiana Fever have some lofty expectations headed into their 2025 WNBA season, considering the success they had in during the 2024 campaign combined with the many roster and coaching staff changed (i.e. upgrades) they've produced over the past couple months.
With these roster moves come extremely high expectations. And given the microscope that Indiana is already under (given that global superstar Caitlin Clark is on their team), pressure is on for the Fever to produce right away once their season begins against the Chicago Sky on May 17.
However, those who watched the Fever's 1-8 start to the 2024 season saw just how difficult it can be for a team to have chemistry early on in a season. And with so many new puzzle pieces learning to fit in with each other, perhaps fans shouldn't expect a flawless on-court product in May and June.
Ultimately, how the Fever are performing in September and October (when the WNBA playoffs take place) is what matters most. And when speaking with the media on April 10, ESPN analyst and basketball icon Rebecca Lobo assessed Indiana's championship prospects.
"They got the things that they needed in order to be a championship contender," Lobo said, per an X post from Sara Jane Gamelli of Ballislife.com.
"If they stay healthy, this is an Indiana Fever team that I think can be a championship contender."
Lobo will most likely be in the broadcast booth for many of the Fever's 2025 games, given that 41 of their 44 regular season contests are nationally televised.