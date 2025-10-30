Every Indiana Fever Player Set to Compete in Unrivaled

With the 2025 WNBA season now in the rearview mirror, women's basketball fans are turning their attention toward the upcoming college season and Unrivaled, which will kick off its second season in January 2026.

There was a lot of interest around whether Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark would be playing in Unrivaled this season. She sat out the league's inaugural season earlier this year, but because she was limited to just 13 games during the Fever's 2025 campaign due to various injuries, some speculated that she was likely to play in Unrivaled, if only to get back into game shape.

Alas, that isn't the case, as Clark has made it clear that she won't be playing in Unrivaled in 2026. But that doesn't mean Fever fans will have nobody to watch. In fact, a fourth Fever player was announced to be competing in Unrivaled on October 30.

Sep 18, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shown on the court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Which Fever Indiana Players Are Competing in Unrivaled's 2026 Season?

It was already known that Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull were playing in the league. And on Thursday, news broke that fan-favorite guard Aari McDonald received one of the final three available roster spots.

AARI MCDONALD IS UNRIVALED ✅

presented by @ally



Catch her in Season 2 starting Jan. 5 on TNT, truTV and Max. pic.twitter.com/rjGkBs9OHi — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) October 30, 2025

Both Hull and Boston were in Unrivaled last season, and Hull was a key part of the Rose BC team that ended up winning the league championship.

While Indiana has four players competing in Unrivaled's 2025 campaign (with the other two being Katie Lou Samuelson and NaLyssa Smith), the fact that Mitchell will be playing this year is sure to cause a lot of excitement, especially because her skillset should thrive when playing three-on-three.

It must be said that just because there are four Fever players entering Unrivaled doesn't mean that four Fever players will be exiting Unrivaled. What we mean by this is that the league will take place during the WNBA free agency period, and Mitchell, Hull, and McDonald are all going to be free agents.

25 minutes of Kelsey Mitchell's best highlights this season 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XIlrG4y23T — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 13, 2025

Frankly, all three of these players seem likely to re-sign with Indiana this offseason, given how important they were for the team's run to the WNBA Semifinals. But one can never know what will happen.

And to that point, there's a solid chance that one of Unrivaled's other players could sign or be traded to Indiana over the next couple of months, which means more than four players could be leaving Unrivaled by the time the season ends.

All of this is to say that Fever fans have a lot to look forward to regarding Unrivaled, despite No. 22 not competing.

