Fever Coach Assesses DeWanna Bonner's Mercury Fit Ahead of Phoenix-Indiana Game

Wednesday night's matchup against the Phoenix Mercury isn't just the first meeting between two playoff hopefuls. It also marks the first time DeWanna Bonner will square off against Indiana after a shaky end to her brief Fever tenure.

Following head coach Stephanie White to Indiana, Bonner only lasted a month and produced lackluster results, averaging 7.1 points in nine games. Booted from the starting lineup three games into the season, Bonner took a leave of absence on June 10 before making it known that she had no interest in returning to the Fever.

Indiana waived her, allowing Bonner to reunite with fiancé Alyssa Thomas and join a stacked Phoenix Mercury squad led by All-Star forward Satou Sabally.

Rejoining the franchise with which she spent the first 10 years of her 15-year career, Bonner has enjoyed somewhat of a return to form, posting 11.7 PPG and 5.0 REB through six contests.

Stephanie White Compliments DeWanna Bonner Fit with Phoenix

Fever head coach Stephanie White had nothing but nice things to say about the veteran forward, speaking with the media at practice on Tuesday.

"I think she's fit in perfectly with Phoenix," White commended. "Her and AT play so well together, and she does a really good job of adding a different dimension with her ability to be that stretch four, her and Satou being able to play on the floor at the same time with AT."

Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts expressed his intentions to play Bonner at multiple positions when she first signed, and the 37-year-old has been more than willing to do so.

Bonner is converting at a 38.1% clip from beyond the arc while averaging 3.5 three-pointers a game, providing a different wrinkle to a frontcourt headlined by Sabally and Thomas, neither of whom is a major threat from distance.

"She's comfortable there, she's comfortable in that system," continued White. "It's gonna be different to gameplan against her -- her and AT both, honestly -- after having been on the sideline with them for a couple of years.

White coached Bonner and Thomas together with Connecticut in 2023 and 2024, leading the Sun to the second-best record in the East and a semifinal appearance in back-to-back seasons.

Despite the abrupt and uncomfortable end to her stint with the Fever, White has openly expressed love and support for her former player.

"I'm glad that she's happy, and I'm glad that she's found a new spot."

It's unlikely that sentiment will be shared by Fever fans as Bonner returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse tomorrow night.

