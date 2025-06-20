Fever Coach Austin Kelly Maintaining Continuity in Stephanie White's Absence

As the Indiana Fever embark on their first West Coast trip of the 2025 season, they'll do so without head coach Stephanie White.

White did not travel with the team for Thursday night's matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, citing personal reasons. Instead, assistant coach Austin Kelly will serve as acting head coach for the second time this season.

NEW: Steph White will not be with the team at Golden State tonight for personal reasons.



Austin Kelly will be the acting head coach, similar to how he was at Chicago. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 19, 2025

While it's a different face calling shots from the bench, Kelly stressed that he and White are on the same page.

"I think it's the same, honestly. I think we're an extension of each other," Kelly told reporters at the Chase Center in San Francisco ahead of the 10:00 p.m. EST tipoff. "The message is still the same. The vibes are good. They'll be ready to play coming out."

That was certainly the case earlier this season when Kelly spelled White for a June 7 Commissioner's Cup tilt against the Chicago Sky. Despite playing without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, the two guards sidelined with injuries, Indiana cruised to a 79-52 win over the Sky, showcasing a well-balanced offensive attack and smothering defensive play.

"We kinda think the same way," Kelly said, elaborating on the continuity he's established in White's absence. "I've been around her such a long time that I understand the message that she wants to send, the message that she wants the players to hear. It's kinda been just a seamless transition."

Austin Kelly said he found out before the Fever left yesterday that he would be the acting head coach for the second time this season.



On the continuity between him and Steph White: pic.twitter.com/iSHyFj9gCx — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 20, 2025

Kelly first worked under White at Vanderbilt from 2019 to 2021 and reunited with her in 2023, joining the Connecticut Sun coaching staff as an assistant. When White was named Indiana's new head coach this offseason, she brought Kelly with her.

The Fever have impressed since Clark returned from her left quad injury, stacking wins in back-to-back games against New York and Connecticut. Kelly will look to stay undefeated as acting head coach and maintain Indiana's momentum against a competitive Valkyries squad.

"We're looking forward to the environment. We've seen it on TV," Kelly said excitedly. "They've got great fans. It gets loud in here."

Valkyries fans have packed the Chase Center for home games this season. With one of the game's biggest superstars in Clark coming to town, another loud crowd is to be expected.

Who is Austin Kelly?

Indiana Fever assistant coach Austin Kelly poses for a photo Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during the Indiana Fever media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 season marks Kelly's third year as a coach in the WNBA, all of which have come under head coach Stephanie White.

Kelly joins the Fever coaching staff as an assistant after two years with the Connecticut Sun, following White to Indiana alongside assistant coach Briann January and director of player development Keith Porter.

In two seasons with White and Kelly on staff, Connecticut went 55-25 (.688), reaching the WNBA semifinals in back-to-back years.

Before joining White in Connecticut, Kelly was a part of three coaching staffs at the collegiate level, notably serving as Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for UT Arlington women's basketball from 2021-2023, helping the squad to a Sun Belt conference title and NCAA automatic bid in 2022.

Kelly was a collegiate athlete himself, spending four years as a wide receiver for the Duke Blue Devils before finishing his career at Georgia Southwestern, where he played one season of college basketball.

He racked up 1,439 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns across four seasons at Duke, spending three as a starter.

Recommended Reading: