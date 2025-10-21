Fever Coach Claims Caitlin Clark's 'Clickbait' Name is Like LeBron or Taylor Swift

While the 2025 WNBA postseason provided a ton of excitement for women's basketball fans, there's no doubt that the interest and intrigue surrounding the playoffs would have been heightened if Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark were able to compete.

Clark only played 13 games in 2025, all of which came during the regular season. She was forced to miss the rest of the season after July 15 due to a groin and then an ankle injury, which was an unfortunate circumstance for not only her and the Fever, but the entire basketball community.

Indiana managed to make it all the way to the WNBA Semifinals without Clark, which was a massive accomplishment. And they likely would have not only given the Las Vegas Aces (who went on to win the 2025 WNBA championship after just barely defeating the Fever in a five-game series) an even more significant run for their money in the semifinals than they already did with Clark on the court.

Stephanie White's 'Clickbait' Stance Surrounding Caitlin Clark Makes Senes

Even though she wasn't playing, Clark remained a focal point of conversation around the basketball community, which is nothing new for the 23-year-old. And Fever head coach Stephanie White dropped several interesting quotes about this when speaking with IndyStar's Brian Haenchen and Chloe Peterson, which Peterson included in an October 21 article.

“It literally is like Taylor Swift 2.0, and because of that, her name gets thrown into a lot of conversations that have absolutely nothing to do with her, or her interests, and or our team or sport, or whatever. And she is a 23 year-old kid who loves to play this game, who loves her teammates, who loves to compete, you know, at a high level," White was quoted as saying in the article, which was reposted on X by @FeverBandwagon.

White later added, “Her name grabs attention. Her name is clickbait. Her name is utilized in a way that very few people and athletes are," per an X post from Haenchen.

White went on to note that Clark's stardom and name power are in the same realm as sports legends like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Tiger Woods, while also mentioning Taylor Swift once again. She said that she wished Clark could live a more normal life, but that simply isn't possible given everything that she has accomplished in women's basketball and what she means to the game (and those watching it).

It's hard to dispute anything White said regarding her star player.

