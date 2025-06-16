Fever Coach Conveys 'Biggest Thing' for Avoiding Caitlin Clark Injury Setback

The Indiana Fever's June 14 game against the New York Liberty marked the first time in 19 days that star guard Caitlin Clark could compete in a regular season contest, as she suffered a left quad strain during Indiana's May 24 loss against New York and had been sidelined ever since.

That May 24 game was the third contest in five days for the Fever. And given that Clark missed some time in the preseason, there was some worry about how she'd be able to handle this busy early-season schedule.

While Clark is now healthy once again, the Fever have another busy few weeks ahead of them, which includes four games from June 16 to June 24. Therefore, Indiana would be wise to ensure Clark isn't overworked in between these games to ensure no injury setbacks occur.

Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed this when speaking to the media on June 16, saying, "Now you're at a period of time where you're about to play a lot of games in a short period of time. So it's more about mentally being able to be efficient in the reps, while we're not [having] physically taxing practices," per a video from the Fever's YouTube channel.

She was later asked how Clark and Sophie Cunningham are recovering after their first games back, and White said, "So far, so good. I think the biggest thing is we've got a lot of games in a short period of time right now. So making sure that we're really managing [their workloads], so we don't have any setbacks."

In other words, it sounds like the Fever will try to minimize Clark and Cunningham's potential risk of re-injury by not making their practices too tough from a physical standpoint. And perhaps through monitoring minutes during this upcoming stretch of games.

