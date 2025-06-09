Fever Coach Gives 4-Word Caitlin Clark Injury Update Before Dream Game
June 9 marks exactly two weeks since it was announced that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark had suffered a left quad strain during her team's May 24 game against the New York Liberty. When this news broke, it became clear that Clark would miss at least two weeks (tallying a total of four games) before being re-evaluated to see where she's at in her progress.
Therefore, Fever fans have had June 9 marked on their calendars, as the team was expected to deliver a verdict on whether Clark would play in the June 10 game against the Atlanta Dream.
And Fever head coach Stephanie White delivered a verdict on this when speaking with media on Monday's practice.
"Not for tomorrow, no," White said when asked whether Clark would be playing on Tuesday, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.
"I think for us, we've got to work both her and Sophie [Cunningham] back into... It's one thing to do some shooting drills, it's another thing to get on the floor, to get back into movement patterns, rhythm, timing," White continued. "And so that's part of picking and choosing things they can be in in practice, so we can see their progression."
When asked if Clark was cleared for basketball activities over the weekend, White said, "I don't know if cleared is the right word. We're ready to start ramping back up... She has been allowed to do some practicing, not everything.
"And we're gonna be smart, and we're gonna be cautious, and we're gonna play the long game, and work her back in very intentionally."
Therefore, it sounds like Clark might be sidelined for more than Tuesday's game.