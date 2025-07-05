Fever Coach Notes How Caitlin Clark's Injury Return Will Impact Indiana's Identity

The Indiana Fever are currently facing the Los Angeles Sparks in what's their fifth straight game (and 10th game overall this season) where they don't have Caitlin Clark, as Clark is still recovering from a groin injury.

The Fever often looked hapless on the court during Clark's first five-game absence earlier this year, which was owed to a quad strain. However, the team has been playing fantastically of late, including two blowout wins over the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces in their past two contests. It's clear that they've found a lot of cohesion on the defensive end and are continuing to build chemistry, which is translating into success.

It will be interesting to see how Clark's presence impacts the Fever once she returns from injury. And head coach Stephanie White alluded to this when speaking with the media before Indiana's July 5 game.

"I think we've found a little bit more of an identity defensively with this group," White said after being asked about how much it feels like her team has found its identity since their June 26 loss to the Sparks, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account. "We're continuing, offensively, to move the ball a little bit better, to find our spots individually. And I think that that's helped us.

"I don't know that we're where we're going to be because Caitlin hasn't been on the floor. And that's obviously a huge piece for us and what we do. So I'm proud of this group, and the way that they've been able to find that connectivity on both ends, and really set the tone on the defensive end," she added.

Coach White was asked about the team finding their identity following the previous Sparks matchup:



"Idk where we're going to be because Caitlin hasn't been on the floor...and that's a huge piece for us and what we do...I'm proud of this group..." pic.twitter.com/pOHmH1emYG — lo (@caitscroptop) July 5, 2025

As good as Indiana has been playing of late without Clark, there's no question her being back will make them multitudes more formidable.

