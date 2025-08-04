Fever Coach Praises Aliyah Boston's Evolution Amidst 5-Game Winning Streak

The Indiana Fever extended their winning streak to a season-best five games on Sunday, narrowly defeating the Seattle Storm 78-74. All the more impressive is the fact they've done it all without the help of star guard Caitlin Clark, who's been sidelined since July 15 with a right groin injury.

Instead, it's been a product of a superb collective effort from the rest of Indiana's roster. Buoyed by All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston as well as fantastic play of late from role players like Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham, the Fever have finally achieved the consistency that's eluded them for so much of the season.

"It's about teamwork," Boston told ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe postgame. "Everyone stepped in when their name was called."

That certainly includes Boston, who recorded a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double in Sunday's victory, setting a new franchise record with six consecutive double-doubles. And if a new record wasn't enough, she also earned some high praise from head coach Stephanie White after the game.

"She's really the rock of our team," White gushed postgame. "She's even keeled, she's high IQ. Everybody trusts her on both ends of the floor. And she's our backbone."

An injury-riddled season for Clark has forced her teammates to step up in a major way. Boston has answered the bell, actively on pace to set a career-high in PPG while making her presence felt inside on a nightly basis.

Aliyah Boston Embracing Expanded Role in Third WNBA Season

Beyond her consistent production on the scoreboard and the glass, Boston's been tasked with an expanded and extensive role in White's system.

"She came into this league predominantly playing on the low block, getting a lot of post touches when she was in college and her rookie year," White explained. "This year, we're asking her to be a facilitator as well and a hub for us on the offensive end of the floor while being more versatile on the defensive end than she probably has ever been. And she's just continued to step up to the challenge and grow and be better."

Boston isn't just a good facilitator for her position -- she's an elite one. On June 27 against the Chicago Sky, Boston became the fastest center in WNBA history to record 100 assists in a season.

With 109 assists through 29 games, Boston has 26 more assists than any other player at her position.

Meanwhile, she's averaging a steal and a block per game while logging over 30 minutes a night.

"AB's been huge for us," White heralded. "She's really been the key."

Boston spoke recently about how Clark's absence has impacted the way opposing teams approach Indiana, noting a stark difference in perimeter defense without the threat of Clark's long ball. With opponents honing in more on Boston inside, her improved vision and playmaking have led to more open looks, and the Fever are capitalizing.

And the extra attention down low hasn't stopped the 23-year-old from filling out the statsheet, with Boston as dominant as ever during Indiana's recent heater.

The former No. 1 overall pick enjoyed a terrific start to her young WNBA career, winning Rookie of the Year in 2023 and garnering All-Star nods in her first two seasons. Now the third-year center is raising the bar even higher, and Indiana is reaping the rewards.

