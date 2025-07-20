Fever Coach Provides Caitlin Clark Injury Update After WNBA All-Star Game

After what felt like a whirlwind WNBA All-Star weekend for Indiana Fever fans, given that the weekend's festivities took place on their own home court, the conclusion of Saturday's contest meant that this fan base now has to come back to reality.

And reality isn't looking great right now. Not only do the 12-11 Fever have a tough regular season slate ahead of them that includes two straight games against the two most recent WNBA champions (the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces), but now the injury status of star guard Caitlin Clark has to be reckoned with.

Clark was forced to sit out both the three-point contest and the All-Star Game because of a right groin injury she suffered on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. Given everything that has occurred since then, the team wasn't able to provide any updates on Clark's status until Stephanie White addressed the media on July 20.

"I haven't seen [Caitlin] since the game last night, but I think she's progressing. I think that we're continuing to address everything that needs to be addressed," White said, per an X post from Scott Agness.

"She's gonna see some doctors and get some more tests done earlier in the week. I don't expect her to be available on Tuesday, so we're just gonna continue to take it one day at a time, and let her get her evaluations early this week. And once we've done that, hopefully we'll have more of a clear line in what it looks like," she added.

Fever coach Stephanie White says Caitlin Clark plans to meet with doctors early this week and then they’ll formulate a plan.



So Clark is not expected to play Tuesday in New York. pic.twitter.com/wS7f5lIabE — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 20, 2025

It sounds like Clark won't be facing the New York Liberty on Tuesday, and a more concrete update will come later this week.

