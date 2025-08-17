Fever Coach Sends 3-Word Message on Caitlin Clark Injury Return Hope

The Indiana Fever are heading into their August 17 game against the Connecticut Sun without their biggest star, as Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Not having Clark isn't anything new for Indiana, as they've played the last 12 games without her, as well. Not to mention that she missed a lot of time earlier in the season with other soft tissue issues in her lower body.

This is not the season that Clark or the Fever were hoping for. Before the 2025 campaign began, many expected Clark to be a favorite to win the 2025 WNBA MVP and for the Fever to be true contenders to win a championship. While the latter is still a possibility, it's clear that their only shot of making a run in the postseason (and perhaps of making the postseason in the first place, at this point) will be if Clark makes her return in the coming weeks.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stephanie White Speaks on Caitlin Clark Injury Return Hopes

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media before Sunday's game against the Sun and conveyed several messages about Clark.

"It doesn't really shift anything with Caitlin. It continues to be the most important thing, is that she's 100% and that she's ready to come back," White said when asked about Clark's return timing hinges on where the Fever are in the standings, per a YouTube video from the Fever. "The timing, it's never ideal, but her long-term health and wellness is the most important thing."

When asked about if she's reiterating the need for patience when speaking with Clark right now, she added, "Yeah. And I think just the experience throughout the year, trying to come back and come back quickly has also taught her that she needs to make sure that she's 100%. And, yes, every competitor wants to play. But at the same time, doing it the right way and making sure after we've had a couple setbacks, that we're prioritizing her long-term health and wellness is the most important thing."

Later on, White was asked if she thinks Clark will return before the end of the season.

"That's the hope," White responded. "That's the hope, is that she'll be back."

White saying "That's the hope" is certainly interesting, as most would have hoped that she said Clark is guaranteed to be making her return before the end of this season.

But the bottom line is that White doesn't know how Clark's body will fare, and therefore can't offer anything concrete about her return right now.

