Fever Coach Shares 'Biggest Concern' About Bringing Caitlin Clark Back Into Offense

The Indiana Fever produced one of their worst overall performance of the 2025 WNBA season on July 9, as they were dominated at home by the Golden State Valkyries, losing by a score of 80-61.

This marked the first time star guard Caitlin Clark was on the court since June 24, as she was finally cleared to play after dealing with a groin injury. There was a lot of interest in how Indiana's offense would look with Clark, as her presence changes a lot for their strategy and for how opposing teams will defend her.

Whatever the Fever's strategy was didn't really work, as Clark finished with 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting from the field and the offense looked hapless for much of the game. After Wednesday's defeat, Fever head coach Stephanie White got honest about how she sees Clark reintegrating back into Indiana's offense.

"Maybe I'm naive, but I don't worry about Caitlin getting back into the flow offensively," White said, per the Fever's YouTube channel. "I think my biggest concern is, when we reintegrate her, how do we continue to keep our ball movement, and just getting the ball going, not just side-to-side, but baseline to baseline.

"I was a little bit concerned defensively [for Clark]. Just lots of movement, lots of lateral movement. I thought she looked good at times, and I think that's just building consistency and building her endurance," she added.

The "biggest concern" Fever fans have right now is probably why this team, which they thought would contend for a championship this year, has a losing record nearly halfway into the regular season.

