Fever Coach Shares Good News on Caitlin Clark Injury Return Front

The Indiana Fever have been without star guard Caitlin Clark for the past five games, as Clark is still dealing with a groin injury. This makes it so Clark has already missed 10 games during this 2025 WNBA regular season, as she missed five contests earlier in the year because of a quad strain.

What's interesting about this groin ailment is that the initial belief was that it was less serious than her quad strain, given how Clark was initially announced as day-to-day when news broke about the injury, as opposed to immediately being ruled out for two weeks amid her quad strain announcement.

This has led to a lot of speculation about when Clark will return, as her status seemed to be up in the air before each of Indiana's five most recent contests. Alas, she still has not returned to the court.

But it now seems that this could change for the Fever's July 9 game against the Golden State Valkyries, which Fever coach Stephanie White conveyed when speaking with the media after her team's July 8 practice.

Indiana TV network WISH-TV News made an X post on July 8 that read, "Fever head coach Stephanie White said she anticipates Caitlin Clark to be available on Wednesday against the Valkyries, as long as there’s no setbacks."

WHTR.com reporter Eli Gehn echoed this sentiment with a post that read, "Stephanie White says, if there’s no setbacks, she expects Caitlin Clark to return to the lineup tomorrow afternoon against Golden State".

It sounds like fans will finally get to see No. 22 back in action on July 9.

