Fever Coach Stephanie White Assesses 'Stronger' Caitlin Clark After WNBA Break
After all of the (arguably excessive) physical treatment that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark was subject to during her 2024 rookie season, there were some concerns about whether Clark could handle professional basketball's physical nature year in and year out.
Then, Clark took matters into her own hands by prioritizing getting stronger in the weight room this season, which will translate to the basketball court. Her doing so was something that Fever head coach Stephanie White not only wanted to see but knew that Clark needed, as she surely focused on defending Clark with physical play while coaching against her for the Connecticut Sun last season.
And when speaking with the media on April 28, White spoke about what Clark's increase in strength will mean for her on the court this season.
"I think it was great for her to get a break [from competing], I think it was great for her body, her mind, her soul, probably. And then it was great for her to get in the weight room," White said, per a YouTube video from Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files.
"I think that was one of the first things that she noticed, was just the physicality in this league is different. And so being able to address getting in the weight room, getting stronger, being able to stay on balance better, time under tension, core stability, all of those things. And then to be able to get in the gym and really hone in on some of the nuance of her game, that's going to get her to another level."
Given that Clark was already one of the league's best players at a rookie last season, White's expectation to see another level out of her this year has got to be music to fans' ears.