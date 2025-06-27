The Indiana Fever have one of the worst paint defenses in the WNBA this season -- and it only seems to be getting worse.

15 games into the season, the Fever have allowed 36.9 points in the paint, tied for third-worst in the league.

Since May 24, Indiana has the worst paint defense in the WNBA (39.5 PITP), a 12-game stretch that only further encapsulates the growing issue.

Head coach Stephanie White finally addressed the problem with the media following an 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

#1 on our scouting report was protecting the paint. 42 points in the paint, that's not good enough. Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White

Tonight’s game was the 7th time this season Indiana has allowed 40+ points in the paint.



The Fever allowed 42 points inside to the Sparks, already the 7th time this season that Indiana has allowed 40+ points in the paint in a single game.

The prolonged absence and ultimate departure of 6-foot-4 veteran DeWanna Bonner hasn't helped matters for a Fever frontcourt that looks very thin despite an active offseason.

With Damiris Dantas' contract temporarily suspended as she competes for Brazil in AmeriCup, the lack of forward depth becomes even more apparent. It certainly showed down the stretch of Thursday's battle against the Sparks, as White's small-ball lineup allowed a crucial offensive rebound in the final minute.

The Indiana Fever lost to themselves tonight.



With Dantas away from the squad, 2025 19th overall pick Makayla Timpson played a season-high 4:32 and looked capable of holding her own, but it's difficult to make any meaningful assessments given her limited playing time this season.

The Fever have an open roster spot and over $100,000 in cap space to play with after waiving Bonner. As their paint struggles continue, it seems imperative that they target a big who can provide a boost to their interior defense.

Indiana has a well-balanced guard group headlined by defensive stalwarts Lexie Hull and Aari McDonald, but their forwards are grading out less favorably. Whether it be a personnel or system issue, it's making it difficult for Indiana to close out games, as evidenced by three fourth-quarter collapses in their last four games.

Back below .500 at 7-8 after Thursday's loss to the Sparks, the Fever's struggles will continue if they fail to tighten up one of their most glaring problems.

