Fever Coach Stephanie White Gives Take on WNBA MVP Race

The Indiana Fever finished their 2025 regular season with an 83-72 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on September 9, thus giving them a 24-20 record that they will take into the postseason next week.

The best players for both teams did not compete tonight. For the Fever, that would be superstar guard Caitlin Clark, who is missing the rest of this season due to injury. As for the Lynx, star forward Napheesa Collier didn't compete because Minnesota already has nailed down the No. 1 seed, and head coach Cheryl Reeve is making sure her best players will be well rested for when the playoffs begin.

One reason why Collier probably would have wanted to play is so she could make another case for her to win the 2025 WNBA MVP award, as most believe it's down to her, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas for this prestigious honor.

Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on against the Indiana Fever in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Stephanie White Weighs in on 2025 WNBA MVP Race

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media before Tuesday's game and was asked to give her opinion on who is more deserving of the WNBA MVP award between Collier and Wilson.

"I think it's really tough, because, especially when you've had players who have missed a lot of time with injury, I think that makes it really tough. Phee missed some time with injury, and then A'ja and the Aces have kind of surged during that time. I think they both had incredible seasons," White said, per the Fever's YouTube account.

"And [Alyssa Thomas]... Just when you think that she can't have more triple-doubles, or her numbers can't get more inflated, they do," White added.

"But I also think, let's not forget Kelsey Mitchell. What Kelsey Mitchell has done with this group, and every time we've had a setback, her numbers have just continued to get better. When you think about a player that has been most valuable to their franchise throughout the course of a season, Kelsey Mitchell's name has to be in there, as well," she concluded.

Props to White for making sure to throw her own star player's name into the hat, as Mitchell does deserve some consideration.

While she didn't give a clear stance on who she thinks is most deserving, if one were to read between the lines, White seems to think that A'ja Wilson should be the WNBA MVP, given what she said about Collier's injuries.

Recommended Reading: