Fever Coach Stephanie White Optimistic Sophie Cunningham Will Return in Next Game
The Indiana Fever suffered a tough loss Tuesday night, falling 91–90 to the Atlanta Dream after a nail-biting finish in the final seconds. After the narrow loss, Indiana coach Stephanie White will be looking at ways to adjust against Atlanta, as they have a chance to run it back in a matchup Thursday.
One notable piece missing from Tuesday’s game was the Fever’s new guard Sophie Cunningham, who has yet to make an in-season appearance, going down with an ankle injury in their preseason matchup against the Dream. But before Cunningham went down, she showed out when Indiana faced off against the Washington Mystics, dropping 21 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench. Her entrance to the game turned the momentum around for the Fever, who had been struggling until then.
“She’s definitely an X-factor” White said in a presser after the Washington win. “What she brings from an energy standpoint, she raises the level of play of everybody around her as soon as she steps foot on the floor."
Cunningham's absence was felt in the team's recent one-point defeat, where the Fever could have used her spark and gritty two-way play against a scrappy Atlanta team.
Cunningham was back on the practice court the day after the loss, showing no visible limitations and notably not wearing a boot, both promising signs that she could be fully suited up for Thursday’s game.
When asked if Cunningham was in fact progressing enough to be able to play in the upcoming contest against Atlanta, White provided an optimistic response.
“I hope so, you know obviously we have to go through today with no setbacks, but I’m hopeful that she’ll be able to be in uniform and be on the floor for us," White stated about Cunningham's status.
The Fever coach's outlook was reflected in the injury report as Cunningham was upgraded to questionable for the rematch against the Dream. However, given the Fever's cautious approach with injuries thus far this season, it remains to be seen if she will indeed take the floor to face off with her former Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner.
Regardless, it seems the new Fever fan favorite will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.