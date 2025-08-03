Fever Coach Stephanie White Provides Latest Caitlin Clark Injury Update

The Indiana Fever have been without Caitlin Clark since July 15 as the star guard battles a right groin injury.

Indiana has managed a 4-2 record in her most recent absence, winning four straight thanks in large part to impressive guard play from Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald. But as All-Star center Aliyah Boston noted recently, the Fever's offense changes when #22 is on the floor.

Clark's timetable remains a popular topic, and Indiana head coach Stephanie White provided an update ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the Seattle Storm.

"Her recovery is going well. It's just, for us, staying the course," relayed White. "Making sure that we're really diligent about each step that we take, that we don't have setbacks, and that we're patient with it."

Sunday's matchup against Seattle will mark Clark's seventh consecutive game sidelined, and it would seem that she'll be shelved for several more as Indiana nurses her back to full strength.

Fever Remain Patient with Caitlin Clark's Injury

It's been an injury-riddled season for the Fever phenom. Factoring in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final, Clark has missed 17 of 30 games, the culmination of three different lower-body injuries.

Considering how vital she is to Indiana's long-term success, the Fever are going to tread lightly with the timing of her return.

Steph White on CC’s recovery: “I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing. I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”



"I know she wants to be out here on the floor, we want her out here on the floor, but making sure that she's ready is the most important thing," White stated. "I still don't know how far we are, we're gonna take it one step at a time, one day at a time, and go from there."

Despite some speculation about a potential return date, the Fever have refrained from releasing any official timetable. Only one thing is certain -- Indiana is proceeding with extreme caution.

