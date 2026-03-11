Fever Coach Stephanie White Shares 'Disappointing' Response to Aliyah Boston Injury

The Indiana Fever were supposed to have two players competing for Team USA in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico, which starts on March 11 and ends on March 17.

Star guard Caitlin Clark is still competing in the tournament and will be suiting up for Team USA on Wednesday. Aliyah Boston, however, didn't make the trip after suffering an injury in her final regular season game at Unrivaled.

This was conveyed with a March 5 X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar, who wrote, "Aliyah Boston will no longer compete in the World Cup qualifiers after her right lower extremity injury in Unrivaled, per USA Basketball. Fever PR: 'Aliyah Boston will return to Indianapolis for further evaluation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available."

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, the most important aspect of this story is that Boston is healthy and won't be missing too much time. While there hasn't been any official update on her injury's severity as of March 11, the sentiment seems to be that it isn't overly serious, which should put Fever fans at ease.

Stephanie White Opens Up Abut Aliyah Boston Injury

Even after Boston's exit, Clark isn't the only member of the Fever to be part of Team USA. Head coach Stephanie White is an assistant on Team USA and arrived in Puerto Rico on March 10.

White spoke with Peterson for an article that was published on March 11, and she got honest about Boston's injury.

“Most importantly, just checking in on her,” White said in the article. “I think that she's happy to have a direction (in Indianapolis), but at the same time, it's disappointing not being here. I'm sure it's disappointing not finishing Unrivaled, disappointing not being here and the opportunity that she had.

"She put in a lot of work this offseason and it showed, so now it's a little bit of a setback. But I think from a mentality standpoint, she's a positive person in general, and she's going to attack this process in the way that she would anything else," White continued.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks with forward Aliyah Boston | Grace Smith-Imagn Images

One would imagine that an update on Boston's injury will surface at some point soon. Assuming that there is a 2026 WNBA season, Boston will be a key part of the Fever reaching their goal of a WNBA championship, so long as she can stay healthy and able to compete.