Fever Coach Updates Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Injury Progress

The Indiana Fever have been without star guards Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham for the past several games, as Clark is dealing with a left quad strain she suffered against the New York Liberty on May 24 and Cunningham is on the mend from re-aggravating an ankle injury during the team's May 30 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Given that the Fever have been struggling with both players (especially Clark, as which the entire WNBA has suffered from) sidelined, there is a lot of interest in when both players will be returning to the court, and if there's a chance they'll be back for Indiana's June 14 game against the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty.

And Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about both players' respective recovery progress when addressing the media after the team's June 12 practice.

"I mean, we limited their reps but really tried to get them up and down the floor a little bit, start to try to get into game rhythm, game speed, game pace," White said of Clark and Cunningham for Thursday's practice, per an X post from Scott Agness.

"Timing [is] a little bit off, rhythm a little bit off. But continuing to try to work them in as much as we could," she added.

Stephanie White on working Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham back into the mix pic.twitter.com/Vg4amm441o — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 12, 2025

White didn't provide any clear updates on whether either of these two standout players will be available for Saturday's game, as that decision will likely be made either tomorrow or before tip-off on Saturday.

Perhaps Friday's practice will be the deciding factor of whether Clark and/or Cunningham will be back on the court this weekend.

Recommended Reading: