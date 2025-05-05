Fever Fans Adore Teammate Love Fest Around Caitlin Clark After Win at Iowa
The Indiana Fever dominated during their second WNBA preseason game on May 4, as they beat the Brazilian National Team by a score of 108-44 on the University of Iowa's home court.
There was a ton of excitement heading into this contest, as it marked the homecoming of former Hawkeyes icon Caitlin Clark, who spent a legendary four seasons at Iowa. Therefore, this game was an opportunity for No. 22 to get to play on her old home court and gave Hawkeyes fans another chance to see their beloved Fever player cooking opponents in person once again.
And Clark cooked, as she finished with 16 points in 19 minutes and made a three-point shot from a whopping 36 feet away from the basket, which is going viral on social media.
After the game, Clark was doing an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe when all of her teammates came up behind her and enveloped her in a hug of celebration. X user @clrkszn posted a video of this with the caption, "caitlin getting swarmed by her teammates after the game 😭😭😭😭❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹".
Fever fans are noting how much they love to see this display of love for the 23 year old in the comments.
"What a difference a year makes. Stephanie has brought together a group of amazing ladies 😭🥹❤️🔥 I’m so happy for CC this year; this group loves her and she loves them," one X user wrote.
Another posted a screenshot of the moment and wrote, "this genuinely means the world to me".
"Got me emotional af 🥹 she’s so loved," a third added.
It's cool to see Clark receiving this type of adoration from her teammates.