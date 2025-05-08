Indiana Fever On SI

Fever Fans Clamor to Keep Makayla Timpson After Viral Interaction Warms Hearts

A wholesome moment that Indiana Fever rookie Makayla Timpson shared with a fan is turning heads.

Grant Young

Apr 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson poses for a photo Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during the Indiana Fever media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson poses for a photo Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during the Indiana Fever media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever's only remaining player from the 2025 WNBA Draft is former Florida State standout Makayla Timpson, who Indiana selected with their first pick (No. 19 overall) in the draft.

It seems clear that Timpson has impressed to this point in training camp. And while it isn't guaranteed that she'll make the Fever's roster, she seems to have put herself in a good position to do so.

What's for sure is that Timpson has endeared herself to Fever fans in a short amount of time. There's no better example of this than a moment Timpson shared with a fan during a May 7 meet and greet at an Indianapolis coffee shop.

The Fever's X account posted a video of Timpson posing for a photo with a fan when the fan suddenly bursts into tears. Timpson responded by pulling the fan in for a hug and then asking them for their name. The Fever's account captioned the video, "the sweetest fan reaction to meeting Makayla Timpson 🥹❤️".

This post has gone viral, amassing over 200,000 views since it was posted. And Indiana fans are using it as an opportunity to suggest the team should keep Timpson around.

"Man I just picture her in Indy long-term. 🥰," one fan wrote along with a photo of Timpson posing with a group of fans who attended the meet and greet.

Another fan added, "Love Makayla!! She’s a keeper!"

"Gotta keep her now. I don’t make the rules 🤷‍♂️," a third fan said.

While the Fever's front office seems inclined to keep Timpson around because of her basketball ability, wholesome moments like these will only make their decision easier.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News