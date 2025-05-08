Fever Fans Clamor to Keep Makayla Timpson After Viral Interaction Warms Hearts
The Indiana Fever's only remaining player from the 2025 WNBA Draft is former Florida State standout Makayla Timpson, who Indiana selected with their first pick (No. 19 overall) in the draft.
It seems clear that Timpson has impressed to this point in training camp. And while it isn't guaranteed that she'll make the Fever's roster, she seems to have put herself in a good position to do so.
What's for sure is that Timpson has endeared herself to Fever fans in a short amount of time. There's no better example of this than a moment Timpson shared with a fan during a May 7 meet and greet at an Indianapolis coffee shop.
The Fever's X account posted a video of Timpson posing for a photo with a fan when the fan suddenly bursts into tears. Timpson responded by pulling the fan in for a hug and then asking them for their name. The Fever's account captioned the video, "the sweetest fan reaction to meeting Makayla Timpson 🥹❤️".
This post has gone viral, amassing over 200,000 views since it was posted. And Indiana fans are using it as an opportunity to suggest the team should keep Timpson around.
"Man I just picture her in Indy long-term. 🥰," one fan wrote along with a photo of Timpson posing with a group of fans who attended the meet and greet.
Another fan added, "Love Makayla!! She’s a keeper!"
"Gotta keep her now. I don’t make the rules 🤷♂️," a third fan said.
While the Fever's front office seems inclined to keep Timpson around because of her basketball ability, wholesome moments like these will only make their decision easier.