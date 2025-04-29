Fever Fans Debate Best Flex From Viral Preseason Promo Video
Indiana Fever fans are just four days away from getting to watch their beloved team return to the basketball court for the first time since September 2024, as Indiana's first 2025 WNBA preseason game is on May 3 against the Washington Mystics.
While the regular season is a few weeks away, Indiana's marketing team is already in midseason form. This was shown with a promotional video that was posted to their team's X account on Tuesday with the caption, "We're not here to chase greatness. We're here to claim it.
"Now You Know."
The 35-second video focuses on Fever standouts Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull, who were arguably the team's biggest contributors last season.
There are several lines from the video that have caught fans' attention, and there seems to be a debate in the comments about which flex in the video was the best.
“'We’re not here to chase greatness, we’re here to claim it,'” one X user quoted from the video with a GIF of NBA standout Andre Drummond celebrating.
Another fan pulled the quote, “We’re not here for the moment we’re here for the takeover," which seemed to have resonated with them.
And some fans are still salivating over the video's iconic "Now You Know" tagline, which might do the best job of depicting how Fever fans are feeling heading into this 2025 campaign.
The fact that fans can't decide which of the elite quotes included in the video is their favorite is just another flex that adds anticipation for what's sure to be a great season for the Fever.