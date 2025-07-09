Fever Fans Fed Up With Stephanie White After Loss to Valkyries

The return of star guard Caitlin Clark to the lineup after missing the past five games with a groin injury was spoiled on July 9, as the Indiana Fever were dominated by the Golden State Valkyries on Indiana's home court, losing to Golden State by a score of 80-61.

While Indiana has a much more talented roster on paper, there's no question that the Valkyries were the much better team on Wednesday, showing more effort, enthusiasm, and intensity on both offense and defense. While the Fever shot a season-worst 30.9% shooting percentage, even an average shooting outing would have likely resulted in a loss.

When a team performs as poorly as the Fever did on Wednesday, the head coach usually gets the brunt of criticism. And fans are calling head coach Stephanie White out for some of her decisions amid the defeat.

One X user said, "I have to just look at Steph White starting Aari McDonald. And then how the game-plan of to utilize her within the offense.



"I’m just not sure how you watched that Sparks game and thought, more Aari running the offense is good."

"Alright," another added.

"I just don’t think she has any clue how to use Caitlin Clark properly," a third added.

White and her Fever roster will try to bounce back from this embarrassing loss against the Atlanta Dream on July 11.

