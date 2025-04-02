Fever Fans Forecast Caitlin Clark Trick Shot Montage After Viral Content Tease
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has her fanbase clamoring to see some of her shots go through the basket, as they haven't gotten to watch the 23-year-old competing in a live game since September 25, 2024.
After getting to see Clark play in two consecutive seasons (one with the Iowa Hawkeyes and another with the Fever), watching Clark drain seemingly impossible shots became something fans nearly took for granted.
But this prolonged WNBA offseason has fans realizing that they were spoiled when it came to Clark content, and are eager to watch the Fever star putting shots up on the court once more.
Thankfully, it appears that fans won't need to wait another 45 days before the Fever 2025 WNBA regular season begins to see Clark draining extraordinary shots.
The legendary trick-shot content channel Dude Perfect made an April 1 video featuring Clark alongside Dude Perfect's Tyler "The Beard" Toney, where Toney chucked a WNBA ball into the basket from high up in Hinkle Fieldhouse's (where the Butler basketball team plays) stands.
Dude Perfect's post was captioned, "Sooo THIS JUST HAPPENED 😳 New vid with Caitlin Clark coming soon... Thanks to @gainbridgesport for the assist".
This collaboration tease has gone viral, and fans on X are predicting that crazy trick shots from Clark are coming soon.
"Caitlin is going to be featured in an upcoming Dude Perfect video. I can only imagine the trick shots we got coming," one X user wrote.
Another added, "new CC content and it’s gonna be posted on a youtube channel with 60m subscribers 😳".
"Caitlin Clark collaborating with Dude Perfect on a trick shot video?
"This will be a must-watch. 💯🔥🏀," a third added.
Now Fever fans can count down the days until this Dude Perfect collaboration goes live.